The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 68-member committee to oversee its upcoming national elective convention.





Osita Izunaso, the national organising secretary of the party, announced this in a statement on Sunday.





The statement was silent on when the convention will hold or when the committee will be inaugurated.





The committee is chaired by Badaru Abubakar, governor of Jigawa state, while its deputy chairman and secretary are Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state; and Ben Uwajumogwu respectively.





Also included in the committee are ten other governors namely Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), and Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe).





Others are Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bindo Jibrilla (Adamawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Godwin Ibaseki (Edo).





The senators in the committee are Ahmed Yerima, Adamu Aliero, Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, Ovie Omo-Agege, Andrew Uchendu, Abdullahi Danbaba, Baba Kuka and John Enoh.





Chris Ngige, minister of labour and productivity and Uguru Usani, his Niger Delta counterpart are also on the list.





The committee also has members of the national assembly and eight women on it.





A move to extend the tenure of the current national working committee of the party levy by John Oyegun had met brick walls with President Muhammadu Buhari kicking against it.





The president had said he wanted to avoid a legal battle that could jeopardise the party’s cohesion before the 2019 general election.





We had reported that governors in the party had agreed to fund the upcoming convention.





Here is a full list of the members of the convention committee: