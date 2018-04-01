The Presidency moved yesterday to douse the tension sparked by Wednesday’s announcement that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved $1billion for the procurement of arms for the military.Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,Mallam Garba Shehu , said that contrary to claims in some quarters that Buhari’s approval was in breach of the constitution , a draft bill would be sent to the National Assembly shortly for consideration and approval.“The process has begun; it’s not concluded. Therefore, everyone will be involved. Mr. President will not breach the constitution of this country. Approval at that level is granted; there is nothing controversial,” Shehu said on the Channels Television.He added: “I think a lot of the judgements are hasty. After the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval, the Attorney General will bring a draft bill to the FEC, the president will approve and then say take it to the National Assembly. The draft budget ,before it got to the National Assembly, the FEC signed and approved it.”Asked why government wanted to spend that much on the Boko Haram insurgency after saying repeatedly that it had defeated the terrorists,Shehu said:”If you check around, all over the world, countries do most spending in peace time.“There is police and there is also the military. It’s going to touch on every aspect of security in the country. We are not talking about buying footwear or uniforms which is routine. We’ll re-equip the military that has depleted much of its stock fighting criminality, insurgency and terrorism across the country.“We need this money to restock. The Nigerian Army, the police, they ought to have arms that they can use in situations where they are needed. It’s not as if we have no idea of what to do with this money, it is also true there is still some finishing jobs to be done to Boko Haram.“There is a lot of attention that needs to be paid to the police, violence in the central sections of Nigeria, challenges in the Delta, the Navy and all of these. There’s a lot to be done with this money.”On those criticizing the President’s approval,he said:”I think they don’t have anything to talk about. That is why they are blowing hot air over this issue. There is a mandate given to elected leaders.“This is a country that is at war with insurgency. Although technically defeated, the challenges are enormous. 34 of the 36 states have the military being deployed to them.”The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr.Femi Adesina, in a separate interview said critics of the president’s approval were only playing politics with the security of Nigerians.He said:”As we speak now, the communication to the National Assembly is about ready. Those who have been venting spleen and flexing muscles over the matter should just have bothered to make enquiries from the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters.“There is no timing that is not good for security. Every time is security time. Those who are reading political meanings to it, it is just very unfortunate they play politics with everything and they will play politics with the very life of Nigerians which is very bad.”However,the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insisted that the President’s approval was out of tune with the provisions of the constitution.The party’s Deputy National Secretary , Agbo Emmanuel, who was also a guest on the Channels Television, said:”We have stated clearly, without mincing words that this is a misnomer. It is a breach of process and cannot be accepted.”Agbo said presidential approval cannot precede legislative procedure and process.Agbo emphasised that, for the funds to be drawn from the excess crude fund, the president must follow due process, beginning with approval from state assemblies.