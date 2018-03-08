The death has occurred of Malam Bello Samai’la, the Director-General, Media and Communications to Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara.Bello, aged 67, died at his residence in Gusau at about 1:00 am on Thursday and will be buried by 11:00 am.A statement by Ibrahim Dosara, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Publicity and Public Enlightenment, said the deceased had suffered prolonged illness.“On behalf of Governor Abdul’aziz Yari and Zamfara State Government, I wish to extend our condolence to the family of the deceased, all working journalists in the state and the entire people of Zamfara State over the death of the veteran journalist,” he said.Dosara described the death of Bello Sama’ila as a great loss to the state, his family and journalism profession.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deceased was the pioneer chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the state and a former Managing Director of the state owned Legacy Newspapers.