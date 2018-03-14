A few days ago, Rihanna, superstar singer, became the first female artiste to cross two billion worldwide streams on Apple Music.

To celebrate her feat, the singer uploaded a video of a group of little girls dancing fervently and joyfully to ‘Nowo’, a Wizkid, DJ Spinall collaboration.





“When I found out that I was the first female artist to cross 2 billion worldwide streams on Apple Music! God is too lit,” the ‘Stay’ singer had written.





Although relatively unknown at the time, the girls were later discovered to be YouTube sensations who are members of an Ikorodu, Lagos-based group known as Dream Catchers.





In a follow-up post uploaded on Tuesday, Rihanna said the girls’ performance “brought pure joy” the hearts of many.





She wrote: “awww my Lil squad…..I love YOU guys! I speak on behalf of the entire social media when I say this… you really brought a pure joy to our spirits just by seeing how happy you are when you dance.





“You personally made my day! Keep up the great work kids.”





The members of the group were taken from the street by Seyi Oluyole, a dancer, and screenwriter, who helped them develop their talent.





“The children are from bad homes, united and finding hope in dance and drama. These children are the future and more is to come from them,” reads the information on their YouTube page.





The Dream Catchers have 8,284 subscribers on their page. Their most-viewed video is a choreography of Olamide’s ‘Wo’, which has been watched 728,000 times.





See below a video of the Dream Catchers dancing to Olamide’s ‘Science Student’.