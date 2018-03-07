The Original FIFA World Cup trophy has finally arrived Nigeria.

Super Eagles of Nigeria and 31 other teams will be competing for at the 21st FIFA World Cup finals in Russia next summer.





NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said last Wednesday that FIFA has confirmed Nigeria is among the countries where the iconic trophy would be visiting before next year’s major showpiece.





He said, “We have confirmation now. The World Cup trophy will be in Nigeria on 3rd March 2018.





Nigeria became the first African country to qualify for the 32 –team finals after beating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo on 7th October.





The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is usually a chance to see the Original FIFA World Cup Trophy, and this time, fans from all over the world will have the opportunity of seeing the trophy and having their photo taken with the famous diadem from 9th September, 2017 to 7th June 2018.









The trophy, however arrived Nigeria on Wednesday morning.





