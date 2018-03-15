As the gunners take a solid two-goal aggregate lead to the Emirates against Gattuso's resolute outfit on Thursday night, Wenger's men are red-hot favorites to qualify for the last 8 of the UEFA Europa League.
Arsenal risked a 4th consecutive defeat last week when they visited San Siro, but surprised many critics with a solid 2-0 win and advantage coming into the second leg.
Arsenal’s feel good factor was evident yet again on Sunday as Watford were defeated 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium with Petr Cech saving his first penalty since joining the club in 2015.
On the other hand, AC Milan responded to Arsenal's defeat also by bouncing back to beat Genoa.
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal have both returned to training after missing the last two matches, as has Shkrodan Mustafi after sustaining groin injury against Watford.
Record signing, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette's unavailability means Danny Welbeck will once again lead the line.
Andrea Conti and Ignazio Abate remain the only players unavailable for Gennaro Gattuso, who is expected to field the same line-up as in the home leg.
With Champions League qualification via the Premier League looking beyond them and out of both domestic cup competitions, the Gunners now look set to give this competition extra priority.
Milan have a fully fit squad travelling to London with the exceptions of summer signing Andrea Conti and veteran defender Ignazio Abate.
Milan’s top scorer this season, Patrick Cutrone, was unable to make an impact against Arsenal last week and Milan may opt to start Andre Silva instead.
While many will tip Arsenal to get across the line due to a two-goal advantage, Ac Milan cannot be written off, considering Arsenal's inconsistent performances as exemplified in the match against Ostersunds
