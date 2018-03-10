Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead in the state.





According to Simeon Nwakaudu, media aide of the governor, Wike said this while reacting to the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.





Buhari is currently on a tour of states which recorded acts of violence this year. He is billed to be in Benue on Monday and Rivers on Thursday.





But Wike said he has not been informed of the president’s planned visit to his state.





“I have not been told the president is coming and why he is coming. He has the right to come to any state,” Wike said.





“Maybe the president is coming to make sure that he will improve the fortunes of the APC that is dead in Rivers state.





“Apart from Jesus Christ, we don’t know of anyone who has risen a dead thing. APC is a dead party in Rivers state. No matter how you fast and pray, it will never wake up.”





The governor said the president should visit the 36 states since armed robbery and kidnapping has become frequent.





“We have never had herdsmen killings or crisis in the state, except when some criminals tried to disrupt the peace and they were checked. We resolved that challenge,” he said.





Wike said since the federal government has abandoned the state, Buhari’s visit could be a blessing in disguise.





“Since the administration has abandoned Rivers State for three years, this visit may be a blessing in disguise. The president may use the visit to complete the Port Harcourt International Airport, the neglected east-west road, the neglected seaports and the rejected Port Harcourt-Aba road.”