Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has described as laughable the recent call by the state governor, Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike, on Nigerians to vote against the APC-led Federal Government during the 2019 general elections.





This claim was part of a statement issued by Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, media consultant to the Rivers APC chairman, Dr Davies Ibiamu Ikanya in Port Harcourt on Thursday.





The party also claimed that Governor Wike is planning to impose himself as Vice President of Nigeria having been rejected by the people of Rivers state.





The APC stated that Wike seem to have forgotten that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been formally pronounced dead due to recent activities of Wike, who has arrogated to himself the sole administrator-ship and sole determinant force of who flies the presidential flag of the party in the 2019 general elections.





According to the APC, the announcement made by the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus that Nigerians should forgive the party “for its notoriety in impunity and undemocratic principles particularly during the period of the ill-fated administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan where looting of our common patrimony was the common trait”, tells it all about the opposition party.





The party wondered how Nigerians will forgive a party that not only ruined Nigeria’s economy but made the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, its ATM.





The statement read, “How do Nigerians forget or forgive a party that killed hundreds of our people in order to get to power in Rivers State?





“How do Nigerians forgive a party that ensured that our children are out of school because Wike wants to distort the future of the children of Rivers State youths?





“How will PDP pleads for forgiveness from those that lost their dear ones so that Wike will become the Governor of Rivers State?





“The PDP leadership should not think that Nigerians are fools and if they are truly serious in their quest for forgiveness, they should compile the names of those that they killed and burnt alive during the 2015 general elections and visit their families in order to takeover the responsibility of their children education before we can pray to God to forgive them for their wicked acts against this country.









“We have compiled all the fraudulent financial acts and sinister plots of Gov. Nyesom Wike including sponsorship of inciting video tapes against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and inflammatory speeches at any given fora.





“Wike’s recent call on Nigerians to rise against the APC-led administration is not based on any patriotism act but on how he will protect his looted public funds in the Ministry of Education and also by his unpatriotic call scuttles the efforts of this administration to unravel those behind most of the looted funds by the immediate past administration of PDP at the centre.





“At the appropriate time, we will make public how Chief Nyesom Wike milked the Ministry of Education dry.





“Instead of dreaming of the ouster of the APC-led government come 2019, Wike should be preparing on how to account for the public funds he looted both as the State Minister of Education and as the most corrupt Governor of Rivers State as the APC Government by the grace of God will surely be in power beyond 2023 both at the centre and Brick House from 2019.





“Not minding all the falsehoods, propaganda against the administration of APC, Nigerians are not deceived as they are very aware of the good intentions of the APC Governments both at the centre and the States it is currently holding sway.





“Neither APC or any agent is ready nor preparing to rig any election come 2019 as Wike has already rigged himself out by destroying the future of our youths through his wicked plots against the education sector and ensuring that no employment opportunity exist in Rivers State.





“We therefore plead with the Rivers State indigenes and Nigerians as a whole not to despair as we are well prepared and set to disgrace Wike come 2019 if he dare contests the 2019 gubernatorial election in Rivers State, though we are fully aware of his plot to impose himself as the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP knowing very well that he has been rejected by the Rivers State people.”