President Buhari this morning gave reasons why his government had negotiations with Boko Haram leaders for the release of the Dapchi school girls.
 

Speaking when he received the girls in the state house earlier today, President Buhari said''We entered into negotiations solely to make sure that no single girl was hurt. 

This strategy paid off as the girls have been released without any incidents''.

