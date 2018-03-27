The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has justified its apology to Nigerians on the need to chart a pathway to national healing, renewal of hope and re-mobilization of the citizenry for the task of rescuing the nation from the pains inflicted on them by the ruling party.The PDP said that as a responsible party with the interest of Nigerians at heart, “It is deeply saddened that our people are suffering because the nation allowed the All Progressives Congress (APC), a movement that has neither structure nor plan, to scheme itself into governance, devastate the country, wreck our once robust economy and plunge our citizens into a situation of hunger, starvation and daily bloodletting.”In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, the party said while certain mistakes were made in its internal administration prior to the 2015 general election, its new leadership has already smoothened the rough edges to ensure strict adherence to internal democracy and good governance in all processes.“It is imperative to state that our apology has to do more with the fact that we made certain mistakes that allowed an anti-people movement to take over governance in our country.“Our situation under the APC has become so pathetic that the world is now contemplating on how to help us. Under the APC misrule, the average lifespan of Nigerians has become abysmally low, purchasing power is eroded, the middle class has been wiped off, security is almost non-existent, all the economic gains of the PDP years have been destroyed, and our nation is now placed on auto-pilot.“It is painful to note that under the nightmarish rule of APC, Nigerians have become so frustrated that they now consider suicide missions and slavery as options.“Our apology is to ask Nigerians, once again, to put their trust in the rebranded PDP, particularly, as our party is the only platform that is committed to the national agenda of peace, unity, justice and prosperous nation,” the statement read.