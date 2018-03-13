President Donald Trump of the US has revealed why he sacked US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.





Trump in a tweet on Tuesday announced the dismissal of Tillerson.





On why he sacked Tillerson, Trump said Tillerson spoke ill about Russia President, Vladimir Putin despite his warning.





“I just fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Yesterday Rex said something mean about Putin.





“I’ve warned every American that under no circumstances was anyone allowed to criticize Putin or Russia (even if they committed acts of war against us). Mike Pompeo will replace Rex,” Trump tweeted





President Buhari had on Monday received the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.









Buhari after his meeting with Tillerson said the federal government had considered the option of negotiation to rescue the abducted students.