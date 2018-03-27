Executive Chairman of the pioneer private polytechnic in Nigeria, The Polytechnic, Ile-Ife, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin has advocated the outright scrapping of the Higher National Diploma, HND, programme and replacement with a Bachelor’s degree in Technology as obtained in advanced nations of the world.Adedoyin spoke against the backdrop of the recent removal of the dichotomy between the holders of HND and university degree holders by the Federal Government as announced by the Permanent Secretary, Service, Policies and Strategies Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Ndubuisi Osuji recently at the 40th National Council on Establishment held in Owerri, Imo State.The educationist, while fielding questions from journalists, noted that ”though the removal of the disparity between HND and university degree was a welcome idea, what the Federal Government ought to do was change all existing Polytechnics to degree awarding institutions by directing all polytechnics to affiliate with existing universities and such universities should admit products of the polytechnics into their 300 level for B.Tech, B.A or B.Sc programmes.”He described the present HND programme as archaic and outdated, which according to him was why advance countries such as the United States and Britain, after which the Nigerian educational system was fashioned jettisoned the programme long time ago in favour of Bachelor’s degree in Technology.Adedoyin said: “What the government ought to do is upgrade Nigerian polytechnics to degree-awarding institutions, like those in developed countries, so that they can play their most significant role as the pivot for technological development. Also, the National Diploma programmes should be classified as professional certificates, which could be used for direct entry admission requirement into university degree programmes.”