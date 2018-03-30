Supo Shonibare, national vice chairman (South West) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has doubted the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari winning the 2019 presidential election should he throw his hat in the ring.





He held that with the increased level of poverty in Nigeria, Buhari can’t return as President in 2019.





The SDP chieftain, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, yesterday, stressed that Nigerians are already disenchanted with Buhari’s style of leadership.





He said his party was determined to use the July 14 Ekiti governorship poll as a test case and prelude to the calamity that will befall the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country in 2019, having allegedly ran the country’s economy aground through bad policies.





Shonibare said, “We are determined to take over Ekiti. And I know it will be easy for us because Nigerians are tired of both APC and PDP.





“Nigerians are suffering. No jobs, no industries, no security, nothing is working and they want to hold onto power, this is impossible.”