The Chairman of the National Unity Party (NUP), Perry Opara, has said former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, now sits as oracle that may determine victory for candidates and political parties in the 2019 general elections.





In an interview with BusinessDay Newspaper, Opara warned that any politician or political party that ignores Obasanjo in 2019 will do so at their own peril.





He said: “Obasanjo is the Nigerian political Oracle, which must be consulted in any presidential election. He has led Nigeria three times before and when he brought Yar’Adua in 2007 against the permutations of everybody, Yar’Adua won. He brought in Jonathan in 2011 and against all permutation, Jonathan won despite not having the structures, and in the last election in 2015, Obasanjo joined forces with President Muhammadu Buhari and brought him in.”





When asked whether Nigerians will still trust Obasanjo considering the fact that the previous leaders he allegedly selected for Nigerians seem to have failed, Opara pointed out that Obasanjo is only interested in improving the economy of Nigeria.





He said, “Obasanjo can be trusted, he can be believed and Nigerians have a way of believing in him because he has shown the way three times. He brought out Yar’ Adua, they followed, he brought out Jonathan, they followed him, he supported Buhari and the people followed. I am sure that in 2019, whoever OBJ supports will win the presidency of Nigeria.”