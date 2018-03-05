Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello has warned that Nigeria’s economy will fall back into recession if President Muhammadu Buhari failed to contest for re-election in 2019.

Sani-Bello, while advocating total support for the president’s re-election ambition come 2019, assured Nigerians that they will not regret re-electing Buhari into office in 2019.





He stressed that Buhari’s re-election into presidency in 2019 will help stabilise Nigeria’s economy and solve challenges facing the country.





The governor stated this over the weekend while receiving the people of Kontagra at the government house in Minna





According to him, “The support declared by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors was to ensure continuity and sustainability of Buhari’s good work in Nigeria.





“If President Muhammadu Buhari does not contest in 2019, there will be problem in solving the enormous challenges facing the country because he is truthful, fair and just in administering the country.









“Nigeria would continue to become a greater nation under President Buhari’s administration.





“President Buhari deserves a second term in office.”