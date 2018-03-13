Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says he wonders if President Muhammadu Buhari “really knows anything” about happenings in the country.

Fayose said this while reacting to Buhari’s comment on Monday that he was not aware Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, disobeyed his orders.





Shortly after 73 persons were killed in January following clashes between farmers and herdsmen, Buhari asked Idris to relocate to Benue.





But when he visited the state on Monday, the president was told that Idris did not spend up to 24 hours in the state.





In a surprise, Buhari had said: “I’m not aware that the I-G did not spend 24 hours in the state as directed by me, I am getting to know in this meeting.”





Writing via his Twitter handle, Fayose wondered why the president is learning about the IGP’s alleged disobedience two months after.





He said the comment could mean the president is not aware of happenings around him, “not to talk about Nigeria”.





Fayose wrote: “What manner of a President will give order to the IGP on January 9, only to be telling Nigerians on March 12 (2 months after) that he never knew that the IGP disobeyed his order?





“Does this president really know anything about happenings around him, not to talk about Nigeria?”

