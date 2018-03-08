Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide has finally proposed to his long time girlfriend and babymama Bunkunmi on her birthday today.
The singer’s son Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji with Bunkumi was born on 30th January 2015. It is reported that Bunkumi and Olamide started dating from the beginning of his music career way back in 2014.
Social media seems to be on fire at the moment as fans all over the world are too excited after the good news became viral.
Here’s a fan’s post below…
Congratulations🙌 baddo nla
Science wedding coming up!!
Congratulations to them. This is the only thing we’ve ever heard abt his wife unlike them social media baby mama. I respect u bukunmi
Olamide got his girlfriend pregnant, stuck with her all through and now He’s wifed her. She was there for him from the onset and stayed till now. Men and women, learn from this 💖💖💖
