The police have denied being involved in the attempt to arrest Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.





On Thursday, operatives of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) had laid siege to a high court in Abuja where Melaye was arraigned for allegedly framing Edward Onoja, chief of staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state.





Melaye had accused Onoja of being involved in an attempt to assassinate him in April.





Following a complaint by the senator, the police arrested six suspects, including a local government chairman.





Although Onoja was not arrested, he was interrogated by the police.





However, things took a new turn when Melaye was heard in a leaked audio saying he framed Onoja in the assassination plot.





In a suit filed by the office of the attorney-general of the federation, the federal government said the police found out that Melaye’s claim was false.





When he appeared in court on Thursday, Melayed pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge filed against.





The court granted him a N100,000 bail while the case was adjourned till May, but Melaye could not leave the court premises hours after.





Armed operatives numbering about 30 waited patiently to arrest him.





After waiting for a while, the senator took to Twitter to accuse the police of conniving with Bello “to arrest and poison me on the way to Lokoja(Kogi state capital)”.

But reacting, the police said they had nothing to do with the attempt to arrest him.





Speaking on Friday, William Aya, spokesman of the state command, said: “I don’t know what you are talking about…the police is not involved in the issue.”





When asked why police officers were in court yesterday, Aya replied: “That’s what I am telling you, I am not aware of that. There is nothing like that.”





Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the Nigeria police force, did not respond to TheCable’s inquiry regarding the allegation.