Popular entertainer cum good governance activist, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has called for the scrapping of the National Assembly.

The call came a few days after he apologized to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, over an erroneous post he made about the lawmaker on Twitter. .





The maverick musician made the call in an Instagram post yesterday.





He wrote: “Yes, I apologized. However, I believe that we should scrap the National Assembly. Too many 419ers, riffraffs, scum bags and criminals.”





“Honourable’s who are dishonourable. Distinguished who are riffraffs. Criminals in suit’s and Agbada. With dis kin poverty and hunger in the land, why are our senators the most paid in the world. Let’s do away with this yeye Senate, save money, so that the common man can have a life. Very soon we will occupy to protest against the huge waste of our resources. God punish evil people. #ourmumudondo.”





Charly Boy also made caricature of the President Buhari-led government’s change mantra, saying “This change has changed many people to kidnappers, armed robbers, and paupers.”





“Whoever shuts his ears at the cry of the poor, they also shall cry themselves, but not be heard,” Charly Boy wrote.’