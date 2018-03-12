

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has admitted his team does not have enough experience to replicate Juventus’ comeback against Tottenham last week, when they take on Barcelona on Wednesday in the Champions League.





The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Stamford Bridge and travel to Spain knowing they have to score, like Conte’s former club Juventus did when they won 2-1 at Wembley.





But the Italian is not optimistic of causing an upset against the La Liga leaders.





“Don’t forget you are talking about a team with many players with great experience.





“We don’t have this experience and you have to build this experience over the years. Juventus showed great resilience, they suffered a lot and in the right mind they killed Tottenham.





“But I repeat: in the team there are many players with great experience and many players who won the Champions League in the past or played in a final of the Champions League.





“Experience is always important. This Chelsea team has not got great experience, not many players with great experience, because this team lost a lot of old players with great experience.





“Now we have many players who need experience. Andreas Christensen, Tiemoue Bakayoko. We have to work as a team and try to be ready.





“We must be prepared to suffer in this type of game, because when you play against this type of team, one of the best teams in the world, you must be prepared to suffer. It won’t be easy,” Conte said.