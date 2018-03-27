The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership yesterday admitted making mistakes during its 16 years stay in power and pleaded with Nigerians to forgive the party.The party rued the culture of impunity and imposition of candidates, among other ills while in power, saying its leaders and stakeholders have turned a new leaf.Its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, made the plea in Abuja at a public event, with the theme; ‘Nation Building, Resetting the Agenda’, which held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.Secondus said the party has learnt from its past mistakes, adding that regardless of its failings, the PDP has garnered the requisite experience in governance and ready to correct its mistakes.He said: “I am the very first to admit that our party made many mistakes. Consequently, we were roundly sanctioned by Nigerians occasioning our loss at the polls in 2015.“Let me seize this opportunity to apologise to Nigerians unequivocally for the several shortcomings of our party in the near and far past. It was all part of an evolution process without which there can be no maturity.“The PDP has embarked on a rescue mission and together we will salvage this nation back from the grip of the incompetent All Progressives Congress (APC).”Lamenting that the country and its people have become more divided than ever before under the present administration, the party chair said Nigeria needed reconstruction to realise its immense potentials.Secondus lamented that in less than three years that the party lost power, all the gains recorded in the 16 years of PDP administration have been eroded as a result of lack of understanding of the intricacies of governing a complex state like Nigeria.The party chair accused the Federal Government of attempts to arm twist state governors into approving the dedication of $1 billion from the Sovereign Wealth Fund to tackle the Boko Haram insurgents, even when the government claimed to have defeated the sect.He described the circumstances surrounding the February 19 abduction of the over 100 Dapchi school girls as one of the instances the government was playing politics with national security.A former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, who also spoke at the event, identified with Secondus for the first time since the party’s December 9 convention where Secondus emerged chairman.George had withdrawn from the race in protest against what he described as monitisation of the process and imposition of Secondus by the party’s governors.Other party chieftains present at the event included former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo; former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido.Other former governors that attended the event included former Governors Ibrahim Shema (Katsina); Peter Obi (Anambra); Babangida Aliyu (Niger) among others.One of the panellists at the event, Ms Toyosi Ogunshiji, hailed the party for toeing the line of honour.She said Nigeria must move from praying to taking more serious actions for the country’s progress.Ogunshiji said the country needed statesmen “who think about the people and not politicians who think about the next elections”.Reacting, APC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said the PDP should wait for the forgiveness of Nigerians before seeking to return to power.He said the campaign of the PDP members did not show that they have truly repented from their past deeds, noting that if they want the forgiveness of Nigerians, they have to be truly remorseful.The APC spokesman said: “Since PDP has realised and accepted that they are sinners and that their crimes of the years brought Nigeria to this sordid state we found ourselves today, we are glad with the admittance.“It is good that they have finally accepted that they made mistakes. Now that they are willing to atone for their sins, they must have to spend sufficient time in the trajectory to show that they are truly repentant. They have to wait for Nigerians to forgive them before they can even begin to dream of coming back to power.“All these desperate campaign from PDP did not show that they have truly repented. If they really want Nigerians to forgive them, they have to be remorseful and demonstrate that they are sober.”