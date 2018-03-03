A few days after Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Minister of State for Healh, Osagie Ehanire came under fire for receiving Yusuf Buhari after his medical trip, video of his arrival at Aso Rock has emerged.





In the video, Yusuf was seen closely followed by a man who appears to be guiding his left arm.





As he entered a room, he walked straight to his father, President Buhari.





Both greeted and spoke for some seconds.





Others seen in the footage were Yusuf’s mother and First Lady, Aisha Buhari, one of his sisters and Governor Bello.









Yusuf and his friend, Bashir Gwandu, were severely injured along Gwarimpa road in Abuja on December 26, 2017.





He was initially admitted at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja where he received immediate treatment.





The development caused Aisha to be placed on bed rest as she suffered high blood pressure.