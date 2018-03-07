Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has told the nation’s leader that people who say he has not done anything since he assumed power are those affected by the change of old order.

He said since many loopholes have been blocked, corrupt persons who no longer have their way were the ones sponsoring attacks against him.





Kyari said this in an address at the State House, Abuja, on Friday during a meeting with members of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI).





His words: “Mr President, you have achieved the impossible at no cost to the government.





“There’s no scam, no subsidy, no fraud. Last year, our efforts made sure that N60billion subsidy was saved.





“Mr President, we saved $200m in importation but they say your government has not achieved anything.





“Yes they say Nigerians are poorer, it is true Nigerians are poorer because there are less billionaires and less private jets.





“They are million of farmers who are rich and looking forward to this programme.





“They have no lobby groups, they don’t talk to the Financial Times, the have no face no voice.





“You have brought millions of Nigerians out of poverty”.









