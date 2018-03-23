The Dapchi schoolgirls who were recently released by Boko Haram insurgents have arrived the presidential villa, Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The girls, who were freed on Wednesday, were airlifted to Abuja aboard a military plane from Maiduguri, Borno state capital.





Out of the 110 pupils abducted from Government Secondary School Dapchi, Yobe state on February 19, the federal government said 104 were returned by the terrorists with six unaccounted for.





The schoolgirls were freed alongside two minors – a boy and a girl.

Following their release, Rogers Nicholas, theatre commander of operation Lafiya Dole, handed over the schoolgirls to a four-member federal government delegation.





In the delegation were Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture; Abdulrahman Danbazzau, minister of interior; Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, minister of state for foreign affairs and Goni Lawan Bukar, a member of the house of representatives from Dapchi.