One of the released Dapchi schoolgirls, Fatsuma Abdullahi, has related how five girls died, while in captivity.

Abdullahi who spoke in Hausa, said the five girls had died as a result of the stampede caused while trekking. “Out of the five girls that died, I know only two of them - Aisha and Maimuna.”She revealed thatthe five girls died “due to congestion” in a vehicle after they were abducted.

In a phone conversation with a man named as Modu Geidam, for whom Fatsuma’s father does security work, she said the girls were kept in an “underground place where even aircraft” couldn’t spot them.



She added that while with their captors, they were not treated badly. “They gave us food, Infact we cooked the meals ourselves, while we were kept in an enclosed place.



Fatima Abdullahi, a 15-year-old SS1 student, is number 73 on the list of abducted Dapchi girls published by the federal information ministry.





Earlier, NigerianEye reported that the insurgents returned the girls in the early hours of Wednesday few minutes after soldiers were withdrawn from the town.