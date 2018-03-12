 VIDEO: Fr. Mbaka exposes his impersonator before his congregation | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
VIDEO: Fr. Mbaka exposes his impersonator before his congregation

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has exposed a man who has allegedly been using his name to scam people.

It was gathered that the man, an ex-seminarian, hails from Imo State.

The ex-seminarian has been scamming people in Awka with Father Mbaka’s name until he was caught.

In a video, Mbaka, however, brought the man to his Adoration Ministry Enugu ground and exposed him completely in front of the congregation.

The Reverend Father described the man as a ‘spiritual 419’.

