Aisha Wakil, a human rights activist, known to have access to the leadership of Boko Haram, says the 110 students abducted from Dapchi, Yobe state, are safe with one Habib, whom she identified as her son.





The Musab Al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram is suspected of being behind the abduction.





Wakil, better known as ‘Mama Boko Haram’, told NAN that the faction had contacted her over the girls.





The government of former President Goodluck Jonathan sought the assistance of Wakil to negotate the release of some Boko Haram captives.





