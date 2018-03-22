The army on Wednesday handed 104 students of Government Science and Technical School, Dapchi, to the federal government.

The girls were released after over one month in Boko Haram captivity





Rogers Nicholas, theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, presented the released girls to Lai Mohammed, minister of information, at the 105 air force composite command, Maiduguri.





Nicholas explained that 104 girls were part of the 110 abducted from Government Science and Technical School, Dapchi.





He said the two other girls, who are not pupils of the school, were rescued from the insurgents by troops.





See video below: