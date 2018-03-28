Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that comments made by the former Defence Minister, Gen. T.Y. Danjuma, are reechoing the statements he and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, made in the past.

Fani-Kayode, writing on his Twitter page, claimed that those that laughed at him and Kanu back then, were not laughing anymore.





“There is nothing that Gen. T.Y. Danjuma said that I and others have not said before. Nnamdi Kanu said it as far back as 2014 and I said it in 2015.





“Many insulted us, called us alarmists and laughed at us at the time. They are not laughing anymore! #IstandWithDanjuma,” he tweeted.





Danjuma had advised Nigerians who are being killed by Fulani herdsmen to defend themselves.





Speaking at the maiden convocation ceremony of Taraba State University in Jalingo, the state capital, Danjuma called on the people of the state to rise against “ethnic cleansing”.









“You must rise to protect yourselves from these people, if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die.





“This ethnic creasing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria,” Danjuma said.