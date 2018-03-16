Two suicide bombers died on Wednesday as they tried to infiltrate Alikaramti, near Giwa barracks in Maiduguri, Borno StateA statement by the police spokesman, Joseph Kwaji, said the bombers were intercepted by security operatives.The bombers detonated their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), killing themselves.Nine others however sustained injuries.Kwaji said: “On March 14, about 20:25 hours, two female suicide bombers, in an attempt to infiltrate Alikaramti area, were intercepted by security operatives.“They hurriedly detonated their IEDs, killing themselves and injuring nine others.”The spokesman said the police anti-bomb team had sanitised the area while normalcy had been restored.