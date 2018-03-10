President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a man he once dismissed as “Little Rocket Man”.The high level talks are scheduled for May as part of the effort to free the Korean peninsula of nuclear arms, a South Korean official said outside the White House on Thursday.It would be the first face-to-face meeting in history between a U.S. president and a North Korean leader.The opening came through shuttle diplomacy by a South Korean delegation that arrived in Washington on Thursday. Trump heralded the development as a “major announcement” after speaking with the South Korean president.“I told President Trump that in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he’s committed to denuclearization. He pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests,” South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong told reporters after meeting with Trump at the White House.Chung met with Kim earlier this week, and came to Washington on Thursday to relay the message from the North Korean leader.“I explained to President Trump that his leadership, and his maximum pressure policy, along with international solidarity, brought us to this juncture,” he said.The Trump administration has rallied the United Nations to impose ever-tightening sanctions against North Korea following a battery of missile tests.