Gudaji Muhammed Kazaure, a lawmaker from Jigawa state, has warned against giving women too much opportunity.

According to the lawmaker representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi constituency, women already “control men at home”.





He said: ”It is good to give women opportunities in politics, entrepreneurship because of the good role they play in our lives.





”My fear is, the women control the men at home, if you give them too much opportunity outside the house, they will capture everything.





“If you give them too much chance, one day, they will overthrow us. One day you will come here and find women everywhere in this chamber and they will mess up.”





Kazaure made the comment on a day set aside to mark the International Women’s Day.





Watch the video below: