It is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018, partly due to the success of ‘Black Panther’ and inclusion of all the characters in the record-breaking movie.

Disney has released the final trailer for the upcoming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.





From Black Panther to Iron Man to Captain America and Black Widow to Spider-Man to Dr Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy — all the Marvel superheroes are in the flick.





Alongside other popular Marvel characters, they all come together to fight the powerful villain, Thanos, whose sole objective is the destruction of the universe.





‘Avengers: Infinity War’ features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman and Tessa Thompson.





The movie will be out in cinemas on April 27 — but first, here’s the action-packed trailer