Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has wished for death to visit a fan who criticized her for dissociating her son from former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

This is all coming after the actress and reality TV star reacted to a picture of her son with former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, which was shared by @celebritys_kid, an Instagram page dedicated to sharing pictures of children of celebrities. , Churchill Olakunle with the caption;





”The former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and his grandchild 100% cute”.





The Instagram page probably got misled after the picture was originally shared by Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churhcill Olakunle shared the picture few days ago to celebrate Obasanjo’s birthday. He wrote:

“A FATHER IS SOMEONE YOU LOOK UP TO, NO MATTER HOW TALL YOU GROW. I CELEBRATE YOU TODAY AS YOU ADD ONE TO YOUR AGE, HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABA, I WISH YOU ETERNAL LIFE IN CHRIST. SHALOM !”.





Angered by the misinformation by @celebritys_kid, Tonto Dikeh dropped a comment to clarify that her son, King, has no blood relationship with the ex-president. She also revealed that she thought Churchill was related to Obasanjo until she found out the truth.

“But I wouldn’t have you using my sons image for a Lie..He has 2grand fathers,One is late and Mine is very much alive..

I was as ignorant as you until I found the truth so pls pls pls and pls again I’m a mother and I wldnt tolerate this…

Thanks and God bless you & your business 💐 Excuse me that’s my son and that’s not his grandfather in any way. Baba is a great man and has been wonderful to me and my son but Unfortunately we have no blood relationship with Baba”, she wrote.





After her comments, social media users came for her saying she didn’t have to comment or set the record straight, while insulting her parenting skills and in true Tonto fashion, she had a few words to say.





She posted a picture with words on it, She also cursed an Instagram user who commented on the issue.





She wrote; “May the thing called Death visit you and your unborn generations”.





