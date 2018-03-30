Reno Omokri, former New Media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has highlighted achievements of his principal during his tenure as president of Nigeria.





Omokri listed fourteen Universities, Abuja- Kaduna railway, three power stations as part of Jonathan’s achievement in reaction to the latest statement credited to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





Osinbajo had on Thursday said Buhari’s administration has invested more in infrastructure than Jonathan’s during his speech at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium.





The Vice President pointed to this as one of the reasons why the current government would keep talking about failures of the immediate past administration.





Reacting, Omokri, on his Twitter page, highlighted infrastructural and other achievements by Jonathan during his tenure.





He wrote, “Jonathan built: 14 universities, 165 almajiri schools, 3 power stations, Abuja-Kaduna railways, 2 Dams, Vom-Manchok rd, 6 hospitals ,108 new health centers and many more





“Yet at Tinubu’s colloquium, Prof Osinbajo said Buhari has invested more in infrastructure than Jonathan!





“Again 50kg bag of rice was ₦8000, Fuel was ₦87, $1 was ₦150 (₦199 in 2015), Lagos-Abuja air fare was ₦10,000, A bottle of Coke was ₦60, A tin of Peak milk was ₦80, ₦18,000 minimum wage was equal to $12.”