Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday took a subtle swipe at former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, over his letter criticizing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.





Speaking during the colloquium in honour of his 66th birthday in Lagos, Tinubu insinuated the letter from Obasanjo to Buhari is “bad belle” letter.





According to the former Lagos governor, “Somebody who’s writing a letter these days, a letter of politics. As if they’ve never been there before. Bad belle letters, don’t worry. I don’t want to address that today.”





Recall that Obasanjo had, in a special press statement entitled, “The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement”, came hard on the Buhari’s administration.





Obasanjo had faulted Buhari for been nepotic in his dealings as the nation’s president and dividing the country.





The former president, in the letter, advised Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019 because he lacks what it takes to move the country forward.