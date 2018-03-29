The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has stated that national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ran an unusual government during his tenure as Lagos governor.

Osinbajo stated this at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium which had President Muhammadu Buhari and top dignitaries in attendance.









The Vice President, while giving his speech, hailed Tinubu for his contributions to Lagos state and the country at large.





He said the Buhari’s administration will continue to talk about the Jonathan’s administration because the corruption in that administration killed the country.





Osinbajo, who served as commissioner of Justice under Tinubu’s government, said, “I must commend Tinubu for allowing younger generation to develop ideas and contradict his ideas to yield fruitful result.





“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed ran an unusual government. It was full of intelligent arguments.





“He allowed us to develop our ideas. He gave in to our ideas and the result is here for all to see.





“How many leaders and employers would tolerate disagreements from employees.





“I want to commend him for his resilience in the country, I believe the best time for our country is yet to come our country.





“The government of Pres. @MBuhari has chosen to be on the side of the people. We will stand by the people of Nigeria





“The corruption of the last five years of the last administration killed our nation. And those who did it say we cannot talk about it. We must talk about it.”