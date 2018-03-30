Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday described former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu as “an exceptionally visionary politician who has invested in many people’’.





The minister spoke at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium and his 66th birthday celebration held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos with the theme “Investing in People’’.





Speaking on how Tinubu had invested in people, the minister recalled how he made him Chief of Staff about 20 years back as Lagos governor.





He also noted that Tinubu contributed largely to his success and that of some current ministers, governors and ex-governors.





“Not being from Lagos state, many people found it strange for him to have made me his Chief of staff.





“Today, I can say boldly that at least in the federal cabinet, we have those occupying positions who had served in his cabinet at one time or the other.





“We have the Vice President, myself, the Minister of Power Works and Housing, Raji Fashola and the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi.





“If you also look at governor in many states today whether it is Osun or elsewhere, they had worked with him in one capacity or the other.





The minister, who said he felt elated about the day, wished the celebrant a long life in the service of the nation and mankind.