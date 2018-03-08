Key actors in Plateau State politics on Thursday defied political differences to welcome President Muhammdu Buhari to the State.The President touched down at the Yakubu Gowon Airport at exactly 11:54 am aboard an aircraft with number 5N-FGW amid tight security.He was received by Governor Simon Lalong, ex-Governor Jonah David Jang of the Peoples Democratic Party, member of the House of Representatives, Suleiman Kwande and Senator Joshua Dariye.Others are Plateau State Chief of Staff, Chief John Dafaan, a member of the House of Representatives, Timothy Golu, Senator Edward Pwajok and Plateau State Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Datti.During the one-day visit, Buhari is expected to visit the Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Buba Gyang.The President will also commission some projects including the Mararaban Jama – British American Road (now Muhammdu Buhari Road), Kalong Road in Shendam, Low-cost Rantya, Tudun Wada Road, Panyam Fish Farm and other projects.Meanwhile, Lalong has renamed the popular Mararaban Jama Road, gateway to Jos metropolis as “Muhammadu Buhari Road.”