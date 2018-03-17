There was tension in the Ojota area of Lagos state following a violent clash between two groups at Scavengers Land, near New Garage.





Mohammed Ali, the state deputy commissioner of police (operations), confirmed this to NAN, saying 100 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.





He said the arrested persons had been transferred to the task force office, Oshodi, Lagos.





Ali said the leaders of the two groups were meeting with Imohimi Edgal, state commissioner of police, with a view to resolving their conflict amicably.





“Nobody was killed in the clash. The situation has been brought under control,” he said.





“Our men will be here until total peace is restored.”





Two groups of scavengers gathering and selling unserviceable items at a place called “Igidanpani clashed on Thursday.





The clash forced shops in the New Garage and some parts of Ojota to close.





“We don’t really know what caused the crisis. We were surprised to see people scampering. It started on Thursday but the police brought the situation under control. The groups started again today, forcing shops in the area to close,“ a vulcanizer, who identified himself simply as Adeshina, told NAN in Ojota.





Meanwhile, Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos, visited the scene on Friday evening for an on-the-spot assessment.





He ordered closure of the New Garage as a measure to end the crisis.





The governor warned against violence of any sort, saying that the government would not tolerate it.