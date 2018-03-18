Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed a student of the Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma in Edo state identified as Collins Ojierakhi.Collins was allegedly killed on Friday night by herdsmen at Ugboha village in Esan South East Local government.The deceased was said to be returning home from Uromi alongside his friends when they were attacked.All three of them were killed.Late Collins was said to have just gained admission into the university.Father of the deceased, Mr Festus Ojierakhi, who narrated the incident said, “I am just confused. I was actually in the house eating at about 8pm and I started asking about my son who was not there. I was told he went to Uromi with his friends on a motorcycle.“It was around 9pm that the mother of my son´s friend started shouting, crying that herdsmen have killed her son. I rushed out of the house and I asked about my own son. I was told he died too with his friend.“We immediately detailed boys and ran to the place. When we got there we were told that the police has come to take the corpse to Ubiaja mortuary. I was told my son and two others including the friend died. They said the other person that died is an Igbo person.“The information we heard was that as my son was driving home with his Okada, the herdsmen and their cattle blocked the road and they waited for them to leave the road. Immediately they passed, some of their people in the bush opened fire on my son and his friends and they died at the spot.“I have been to the Area Commander office and they said they are investigating the matter. I don´t know what to do. This is a young boy that just entered university¨ he lamented.At Odighi and Odiguete community in Ovia North East local government, herdsmen were said to have invaded the community on Saturday and killed two persons.Other persons who were wounded in the attack were taken to the Benin Central hospital for treatment.Edo Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, could not be reached for comments as calls made to the CP were unanswered.