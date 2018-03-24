The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said there is no cause for alarm over the supreme Court ruling which dismissed the appeal filed by him.





The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by Akeredolu for lack of merit with a fine of N500, 000 awarded against the Governor.





Governor Akeredolu had, by the appeal, challenged a July 2017 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which upheld an order by a Federal High Court in Abuja, granting permission to the first runner up in the September 3rd, 2016 governorship primary election of APC in the state, Olusegun Abraham to serve Akeredolu through substituted means.





But, Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Segun Ajiboye described the ruling as a non-issue.





The governor asked the peace loving people to dismiss the ruling, adding that it is nothing to worry about.





He advised them to continue to support his administration in its determination to develop the state.





“What the Supreme court ruled on was whether the service of the Originating Process on the APC secretariat in Abuja, instead of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was right or not





“At best, the ruling only succeeded in correcting Abraham to serve Akeredolu through substituted means in relation to the suit he (Abraham) filed.





“Governor Akeredolu, therefore, wants to state equivocally that there is no cause for alarm over the ruling delivered by the Supreme Court. ”





However, the Abraham Support Group (ASG) has asked Governor Akeredolu to toe the path of honor and voluntarily resign from office before he would be shown the way out by the court.









The Director General of the ASG, Kunle Eko Davies in a statement described the Supreme Court ruling as a Victor for democracy.





The statement reads ” The Olusegun Abraham campaign organization receive the Supreme Court judgement on 23rd March 2018 with utmost respect for judiciary in Nigeria





” The judgement which is celebrated all over the world is a victory for democracy





“We urge the people of ondo state to remain calm, collected and continue to hope in God through the judiciary for the expected judgement in the case between Dr Olusegun Abraham and Mr Rotimi Akeredolu to determine the authentic flag bearer of the Apc in the 2017 Ondo governorship election





“We also want to correct the falsehood being peddled by the Akeredolu organization that there is no case in the matter





“The judgement by Supreme Court today shows that we have a good case and the frivolous attitude of Mr. Akeredolu and his cohorts





“Mr Rotimi Akeredolu should toe the line of the noble and resign honourably before he is disgraced out of office. The perpetrated fraud that attended the party governorship primary is open and fresh in the memory of all and sundry





“Once again we felicitate with the good people of ondo state and lovers of truth all over the world in an assured Victory through the court.”