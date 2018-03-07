The Super Falconets are in Pot 2 for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 final draw scheduled for Thursday in Rennes, France.The Falconets have attended all editions of the competition, finishing second in 2010 and 2014; and fifth in 2012. They are in Pot 2 alongside former champions USA, CONCACAF champions Mexico and Oceania champions New Zealand.Pot 1 has hosts France, three-time winners Germany, holders Korea and Japan while Brazil, Spain, Ghana and China are in Pot 3. Pot 4 has England, Paraguay, Haiti and The Netherlands.It’s the fifth successive edition that Africa would be represented by Nigeria and Ghana at the competition.The draw will be performed by FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, Sarai Bareman and Group Leader for FIFA’s Women’s Tournaments, Rhiannon Martin.The duo would be assisted by former France and Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre, veteran Olympique Lyonnais midfielder, Camille Abily, Paralympian and gold medallist in sailing at Athens 2004 and Rio 2016, Damien Seguin, and Aela Mocaer, player and junior level youth coach.According to FIFA, the 16 qualified teams were allocated to four pots of four teams each based on a ranking built on their past performances at the competition. The ranking is based on the total points obtained in the last five editions.Thus, the strongest teams and the hosts are in Pot 1.The tournament, which will be hosted in four cities namely Vannes, Concarneau, Dinan-Lehon and Saint-Malo, takes place from August 5 to 24.