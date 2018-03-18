Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday rated himself above Lionel Messi stating that there is nobody in the world with his ‘talent, dedication or work ethic’ and insisted no-one can be compared with him.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner as always being a subject of debate with Barcelona’s talisman; Messi over who is better?The Real Madrid forward who would not see himself any less believes he is No 1 in plenty of categories of the round leather game.Speaking in a new Nike advert, Ronaldo said: ‘In the beginning I was dreaming to be best player in the world.Friends of mine, they look at me like, “what are you talking about?” I played for fun, for a joke, but in my mind I think that potential started in Manchester, that’s when I started to believe.‘I don’t see many people with my talent, my dedication, my work, my ethic of football. No-one is going to be compared with me, no-one is going to be Cristiano Ronaldo. You’re going to be yourself, I’m going to be myself.’Ronaldo has scored 562 goals in 753 career matches, a remarkable return, and has more than one goal a game in his time at Real Madrid.All that is missing from his trophy room is the World Cup, something which the Portgual legend will be hoping to put right in the summer.Ronaldo will be in action for Real Madrid on Sunday evening, when Los Blancos host Girona looking to close the gap on Barcelona at the top of La Liga.Madrid are currently fourth in the table, way off the pace of Barcelona despite their talisman being in fine form.Ronaldo has an impressive 13 goals in just his last seven appearances across all competitions, scoring at least once in every match.Among the goals were three in two matches against Paris Saint-Germain, ensuring Real booked their place in the last eight of the Champions League.Zinedine Zidane’s side will face Juventus in the quarter-finals of a competition that they are likely to need to win if the manager is to keep his job.The Frenchman is under severe pressure at the Bernabeu given the champions’ league position, and they are unlikely to catch Barcelona with just 10 games to play.