Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop game of comparison with ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

This is in response to the president’s statement during his visit to Yobe on Wednesday.





President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said his administration responded better than the immediate past government to the February 19 abduction of 110 students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.





He said the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration was slow with their response to a similar abduction in Chibok, Borno State.





According to Buhari, while his government swung into action immediately after the abduction, the last administration looked the other way when the Chibok girls were abducted in 2014.





Aisha in reaction said the Buhari’s visit was supposed to be a show of empathy to parents of 110 missing girls and not a show of comparison.





She urged the president to stop dragging level of incompetence with Jonathan.





On her twitter page, she wrote “President Muhammadu Buhari’s tour was supposed to be of empathy and condolence instead it has turned into show of incompetence.





“Can someone tell PMB he was not voted to drag title of incompetence with Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan? He should leave GEJ alone!”