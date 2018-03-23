Father of the late wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Christopher Abebe (OFR), has died at the age of 99.A statement by the deceased’s son and President of St. Gregory’s College Old Boys’ Association, Dr. John Abebe, said the nonagenarian died on Thursday.The statement said, “In his lifetime, he joined the United African Company Nigeria Limited as a young clerk and rose through the ranks to become the first Nigerian Chairman/Managing Director of the company. He was also the first Nigerian Personnel Director of UAC in 1959.“He was at various times the pro-chancellor and chairman of council of three Nigerian universities: the University of Benin, the University of Nsukka and the University of Calabar.“On his retirement from the UAC, he became the first Nigerian Chairman of the Nigerian Breweries. A devout Catholic, he was a Papal Knight of the St. Gregory’s and Supreme Knight of St. Mulumba.”The statement added that the deceased was survived by his wife of nearly 75 years, Mrs. Theresa Abebe, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.