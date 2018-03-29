The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Thursday restricted the movement of commercial vehicles that operate in the airport.Empty streets are seen outside the Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island in Lagos on March 29, 2018.The vehicles will only operate from 7am-7pm around the Murtala Muhammed Airport , (Thursday). This is to allow smooth movement around the airport during the visit of President Muhamadu Buhari, who is on a two day visit to Lagos .A statement issued by the management Thursday said : “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform passengers, airport users and the general public that the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will visit Lagos State for two-days”.“Subsequently, commercial vehicles will only operate from 7am-7pm around the Murtala Muhammed Airport , Thursday 29, 2018. This is to allow smooth movement around the airport during the visit”.Reacting to FAAN directives, Retired Group Captain John Ojikutu , a former commandant of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos said the directive is coming rather late as most passengers will not have access to the airport to board their flights.Ojikutu said : “This is not necessarily about change in government but about change in you and I which is at every level of leadership. Outside the state, the airline and airport operators needed to have security directives from the NCAA on an occasion like this to disseminate to their prospective passengers before today”“Secondly, knowing that most flights outbound Lagos are between 7 & 7.30am, the closure of the airport that is built within urban developed area like MMA could not have come before 7.30am; access control for vehicular movement should have been limited not beyond the roundabout near the Fore oil and the roundabout near the Bisam police station”.“The experience of passengers into the airport today should not be on PMB as most people would want but on the state government and the NCAA mainly and FAAN who could have jointly assess the impact of the visit on the public. The press release of the state never considered that nor mentioned that. Shame on all of them at the management and leadership levels”, he said.