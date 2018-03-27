Tunde Rahman, spokesman of Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says his principal was not at the party’s caucus meeting because of an event organised by some people to mark his birthday.





The meeting was hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential vill in Abuja on Monday night.





The absence of Tinubu at the meeting had led to speculations.





But speaking on Political Platform, a RayPower programme, Rahman dismissed the reports.





“It is that time of the year he marks his birthday and some people organised an event for him,” he said





“What I do know is that there are a lot of pending issues that the caucus meeting wanted to look at. One of it is the recent abduction and return of Dapchi girls that I think was the main issue.





“Like I said the assignment given to Asiwaju by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the reconciliation and confidence building effort within the party is ongoing and he has gone so far in that assignment.





“He has said that this job was given to him by Mr President and only Mr President will he report to on the progress. I think it is only right you grant him that indulgence.”