The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to show Nigerians evidence of its developmental impact on the country within the last three years.





He said this while speaking as a special guest at the commissioning of the 8.4 kilometers reconstructed Ughelli-Afiesere-Ofuoma, road project in Ughelli North Local Government of Delta State, yesterday.





Secondus noted that the APC had not only failed to fulfil its campaign promises to Nigerians but had succeeded in inflicting untold hardship on the people because they took over power at the centre using propaganda.





“I believe and as the whole country can see that while we are here to commission projects that are directly affecting the lives of the people, the other party is somewhere up-north looking for support with nothing to show.





“I believe that at this stage for three years, the Federal Government should show clearly what they have done like what we have witnessed here today.





“APC should go to commission projects and not to look for support and people who will decamp,” he added.