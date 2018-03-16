



A Red carpet should be for the Oscars or Grammy or Caines but not for Dapchi. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 15, 2018

Red carpet in a school where #Dapchigirls were abducted. Is this a fashion or celebrity show. That's not necessary organisers. This is not a show but an emergency situation. March 15, 2018

Exactly my point. Why red carpet in a situation like this? Visiting the school where over 100 girls were abducted does not require ceremonial red carpet walahi. — OYO MEESI (@abi4u2011) March 14, 2018

They even rolled out red carpet for such a visit. All of his aides who had anything to do with arranging that visit deserve to be sacked. — Chris (@chrisamaechi) March 14, 2018

He who wants to come to equity, must come with clean hand nao! Also, #13.5milliin allowance, #700,000 salary, #200million constituency project cannot be worth of transistor radio. U can't be moral compass! pic.twitter.com/7tRFSloc53 March 15, 2018

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, has joined those criticising President Muhammadu Buhari for acknowledging the grand reception in his honour during a trip to Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state.Pictures of the president smiling as he adjusted his native attire on the red carpet sparked anger on social media.Most of those who criticised the president said the trip ought to be devoid of fanfare since he went there to condole parents whose children were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.A total of 110 students were kidnapped when the insurgents invaded the school on February 19.Writing via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Sani said the school is not the right place for red carpet.According to him, such gesture is for international events such as the Grammy musical awards or the Academy Awards popularly known as Oscars.“A red carpet should be for the Oscars or Grammy or Caines but not for Dapchi,” he wrote.Here are some of the tweets of those who accused the president of being insensitive to the plight of the schoolgirls.